Germany remains fully committed to preservation of JCPOA

In a tweet on Monday, the German Mission to UN wrote, “Germany remains fully committed to preservation & full implementation of #UNSC Res. 2231, incl. #JCPoA. While US withdrawal from JCPoA & its re-imposed sanctions are regrettable, Germany is deeply concerned over measures by Iran contrary to key nuclear-related provisions in JCPoA.”

In 2015, Iran and six major powers (five member states of the United Nations Security Council — Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and China — and Germany) agreed on the final Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which particularly stipulated the removal of sanctions imposed on Tehran over its nuclear program.

However, the fate of the Iran deal has been in doubt since May 2018, when the US abruptly abandoned the deal and reinstated the anti-Iran sanctions that it had lifted as part of the JCPOA.

