Sep 30, 2020, 11:00 AM

Cabinet to mull over intl. judicial cooperation on corruption

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – The Cabinet of Ministers will examine the international judicial cooperation against corruption.

In implementation of the third and fourth chapters of the law on Iran's accession to the UN Convention against Corruption, the Ministry of Justice has submitted to the government a "Bill on International Judicial Cooperation to Combat Corruption in Government."

In a proposal, Ministry of Justice has submitted a "Bill on International Judicial Cooperation in Combat against Corruption" for consideration and approval at the Cabinet.

The Bill includes seven chapters on generalities, extradition of criminals, judicial assistance in criminal issues, transfer of convicts to life imprisonment, joint investigations, judicial assistance in civil and commercial affairs, and joint regulations which has been provided and compiled in cooperation with ministries of Justice, Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, Law Enforcement Forces (Police), General Directorate of International Affairs and Judiciary.

