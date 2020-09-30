Cabinet to mull over intl. judicial cooperation on corruption

In implementation of the third and fourth chapters of the law on Iran's accession to the UN Convention against Corruption, the Ministry of Justice has submitted to the government a "Bill on International Judicial Cooperation to Combat Corruption in Government."

The Bill includes seven chapters on generalities, extradition of criminals, judicial assistance in criminal issues, transfer of convicts to life imprisonment, joint investigations, judicial assistance in civil and commercial affairs, and joint regulations which has been provided and compiled in cooperation with ministries of Justice, Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, Law Enforcement Forces (Police), General Directorate of International Affairs and Judiciary.

