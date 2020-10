The Saudi-led coalition has violated the ceasefire in Yemen once more and launched a series of attacks on the country, Al-Masirah reported.

According to the report, Saudi fighter jets bombed some areas in Yemen's Al Hudaydah province on Tuesday.

They also targeted the Al Hawak District in Al Hudaydah province, which resulted in the martyrdom of a civilian.

Some Arab media reported that seven Yemeni civilians were also seriously injured in these attacks.

