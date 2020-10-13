Why standardization in Non-Governmental firms is important?

With regards to the necessity of developing an approach toward observing standards in non-governmental organizations’ operations, Arasb Ahmadian, Chief Executive Officer of MAHAK, said: “NGO stakeholders should be informed about how their donations are being utilized in support of the receiving target groups as well as the methods those service are rendered. In turn, these criteria, stemming from national, regional, and international frameworks and standards help the organizations evaluate the quality of their services and products and achieve certainty about the efficiency and effectiveness of transforming donor funds into promised services. It means that they have both acted correctly and have done it in the most effective way possible.

He stated that presenting timely audited financial statements to the financial backers through the available media is the most important standard in the area of the NGOs’ performance. In addition, the possibility of reviewing the certificate of incorporation, periodic formal changes and the certificate of closure in the official gazette, the possibility to visit the charity in person, reporting the activities reflected in the financial statements on reliable communication channels, as well as introducing charitable practices are some of the criteria by which a charity can become trustworthy and receive support through its adherence to global standards.

He continued:” What is nowadays at the forefront of global considerations is evidence that NGOs are observing standards that make their performance compatible and compliant with model organizations and ability to measure the impact of their activities on the environment in which they operate. Taking action to meet these standards is one way to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of these organizations in transforming donor funds into a sustainable system of service provision for the target groups."

Ahmadian said: “by moving within the framework of international standards and in line with continuous improvement of its methods and systems as part of the fulfillment of this organization's commitments in preserving and enhancing transparency and accountability to all stakeholders, MAHAK strives to voluntarily expose its processes to various reliable assessments along with providing cancer-stricken children throughout the country with the most qualified services to be the applied role model in the regional and global arena for these national and international assessments.

Mentioning that this year’s theme for World Standard Day is “Protect the Planet with Standards”, the CEO of MAHAK stated: “It is difficult or even impossible to replace some assets in the event of destruction. The planet and its resources are also among these assets that, if destroyed will endanger our lives and that of the future generations. Each individual has the responsibility to observe tried-and-tested national and international standards for the protection of the environment through measures such as reducing energy and plastic consumption while adamantly separating and recycling waste. Although the main area of ​​expertise of MAHAK is providing cancer-stricken children with treatment and support services without producing any goods, it is the first NGO in the country to receive the national award from the Iran Supreme Council of Standard in its attempts to comply with planet protection standards. Moreover, MAHAK publishes its biennial report according to the Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI) standards which assess the impact of activities on social, economic, and environmental arenas."

He also said: "relying on the steadfast support of its ever-expanding family and consistently striving for excellence, MAHAK undertakes unified steps in the expansion of comprehensive service provision for cancer-stricken children throughout the country both quantitative and qualitatively. Consequently, the children receive the best possible level of treatment and support services which should help them maintain hope through the arduous process. By Relying on donors’ trust and support and committed to its vision statement, MAHAK strives to be recognized as a leading organization in the country, hoping that its performance will act as a model and criterion for the creation and assessment of alike organizations at national and international levels. By providing the highest quality of services in every field of its numerous activities in an efficient and effective manner, MAHAK seeks to solidify its position as a top-ranked organization among global NGOs.”

In conclusion and in recognition of the World Standard Day, he congratulated all the individuals and organizations active in this field by stating: "Today, our world is facing an unforeseen crisis, and overcoming it forces non-governmental organizations to make rather tough decisions and to welcome major changes. MAHAK also counts on mutual trust and the capacity of the philanthropist society of Iran to follow this path and believes that by functioning in accordance with national and international standards, it is possible to adapt goals and actions to changes and critical situations in order to make the right decisions while remaining committed to the main mission.”

It should be noted that as a result of successfully taking part voluntarily in formal standard assessments, MAHAK has received various awards and recognitions including the first NGO in the world by Société Génerale de Surveillance (SGS) NGO Benchmarking Audit in 2018, the gold award from the International Project Management Association (IPMA) in 2014 and 2018 in the category of Sustainable Development Projects, the score of 3 in Delta Assessment by IPMA in 2019, the gold award from the "Top Ten Award International Network" in 2017, the silver prize for Green Project Management (GPM) in 2014 and the Quality Silver Trophy from GIC International Institute in 2011.

