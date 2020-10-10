Iran-Mali football friendly may be canceled

Iranian national football team, better known as Team Melli, was scheduled to hold a friendly match with Mali Turkey’s Antalya on Oct. 13.

The French outlet ‘Lequipe’ reported on Friday that two Malian players namely Kiki Kouyaté and Molla Wagué have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. This is while a Twitter account attributed to the Malian national football team has posted a message, reporting that four players of the team have contracted the virus, wishing a speedy recovery for them.

The Iranian federation announced that it has started efforts to fact-check the reports and further discuss the issue in the special coronavirus taskforce of the federation. It noted that further information on the case will be announced later.

Reports indicate that the federation may decide to cancel the friendly match.

Team Melli held the first friendly match under Croatian coach Dragan Skocic on Thursday in Tashkent where it defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 thanks to goals by Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi.

