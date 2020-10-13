Iran’s economy on right track despite cruel sanctions

“2020 is considered a turning point in our journey towards development. We face a formidable global challenge that threatens the lives and livelihoods of people all over the world in an unprecedented way,” Hajilari said on Monday at the 75th Session of the UN’s Economic and Financial Committee (Second Committee).

"The intensity of this challenge has undermined the achievements made in decades of efforts.”

Referring to the challenges caused by the US' economic terrorism, he stressed, “Unfortunately, in such a critical situation where the world needs solidarity and unity more than ever, we face a surplus of unilateral approaches and a shortage of multilateral solutions.”

“While the whole world is grappling with the most catastrophic epidemic of the modern era, the United States continues to impose its unilateral coercive measures, including illegal sanctions, on countries suffering the painful consequences of this disease.”

He noted, "In fact, my country is now fighting on two fronts: The first is the fight against coronavirus disease and the second is the fight against US economic and health terrorism.”

However, Hajilari said, "Despite all the unfair and illegal pressures and sanctions, we have continued our efforts, and as a result of these efforts, according to the 2020 Sustainable Development Report, Iran has been able to rank 56th among 166 countries in terms of development indicators.”

He added, “In the field of education, eradication of illiteracy and participation of women in various social affairs, Iran has almost achieved the set goals. In relation to reducing the impact of climate change, unilateral sanctions and the resulting conditions have severely restricted Iran's access to the instruments of the Climate Change Convention. Despite all these obstacles, Iran has been able to take important steps in advancing its low-carbon economy strategy.”

The diplomat called on the international community to counter the US’ unilateral sanctions that have undermined the achievement of sustainable development goals.

"In such dire and unjust circumstances, a strong and renewed commitment to multilateralism is essential. This is especially important when the life of a nation and the development of a country are threatened by economic terrorism,” he concluded.

MR/IRN84073975