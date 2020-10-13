Defense Ministry unveils domestic ultrasound screening device

The device, designed and built by Iranian experts and scientists, was unwrapped in a ceremony attended by Deputy Defense Minister Second Brigadier General Ghassem Taghizadeh at Tehran’s Chamran Hospital.

According to Taghizadeh, the machine is equipped with advanced, modern software with menus for measuring and estimating gestational age, advanced imaging and image processing technology, remote management and data transmission software, color Doppler and power Doppler system, 15-inch LED display with high resolution, and a frequency range from 2.5 to 14 MHz.

Unlimited storage of images on a USB hard disk, different working modes, the portable and fixed modes, the ability to connect to a printer as well as the light weight and high image resolution are the other prominent features of the new device.

Taghizadeh referred to the mobility of the device, saying it can be used in field hospitals and in critical and emergency situations.

Noting that the ultrasound screening machine has obtained the necessary approvals from the Ministry of Health, he said, “the Ministry of Defense is ready start the mass production of the device at the request of health officials in order to meet the needs of the country's healthcare system.”

