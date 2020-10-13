World must hold Saudis accountable for covert nuclear works

Rejecting the baseless accusations of the Saudi ambassador against Iran, Balouji said, "It is unfortunate to see hostility from countries like Saudi Arabia, while Iran has always offered peace plans to stabilize our region."

"However, they have not accepted these peace demands and have instead continued their failed policies on military solutions to confront Iran, in addition to their vicious attempts to accuse Iran," he added.

"Iran's nuclear activities are completely transparent, and we fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The latest reports and statements of the IAEA Director General have explicitly confirmed Iran's cooperation," Balouji noted.

He stressed, "The IAEA Director General calls the recent agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency a brilliant moment in diplomacy."

"I must remind the Saudi representative that only the IAEA is the competent authority to evaluate the activities of member states, not countries like Saudi Arabia, whose malice towards Iran never allows them to hear or see the real facts," he highlighted.

Balouji went on to say, "Riyadh is not fully implementing the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and is not submitting even the current small amount of its plan to the IAEA for approval as the IAEA has repeatedly requested."

"The failure of the IAEA's safeguards comes at a time when the Saudi nuclear capability appears to be able to carry out an ambitious plan that could allow the Saudis to conceal some nuclear activities without being inspected by the IAEA," he added.

"Concerns about Saudi Arabia's nuclear activities and the identification of secret nuclear sites in the desert require widespread support for a concerted international effort to hold the Saudis accountable for their actions," he stressed.

"The international community must urge Riyadh to implement the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement immediately," he said, adding, "Stopping nuclear aid to Saudi Arabia is the only way to alleviate these concerns."

