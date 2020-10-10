Iranian lawmaker says Biden will not revive JCPOA

“Some believe that if Biden wins the election, he would revive the JCPOA but I do not think this will be the case because American officials are pursuing a fixed strategy and seek to bully others; and we do not give in to this behavior,” Fada-Hossein Maleki, representative of Zahedan in the Parliament, told Mehr News Agency on Saturday.

The Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his campaign have claimed he would return to the JCPOA but also to maintain pressure on the Islamic Republic. US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal back in May 2018, adopting a so-called ‘maximum pressure’ policy against Iran to pressure Tehran into a ‘better deal’ but Iranian officials say that will not succumb to the ‘bullying’ behavior of the United States.

“Whether Biden is elected or Trump, it will have no effect with regards to policy towards Iran. Also the Islamic Republic of Iran does not favor any side because all US officials have hegemonic characteristics,” Maleki, who is also a member of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, added.

“The strategy of American officials are the same and a change of presidency will not change their strategy,” he said, adding that the hegemonic behavior is what is being decided in America’s think tanks and decision making rooms which are under clear influence of the Zionist lobby.

