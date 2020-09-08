Amir Aliakbari to fight Russian heavyweight in Singapore

Aliakbari, who joined ONE Championship’s heavyweight division last month, will debut in the event at the end of October against Malykhin who has defeated his 8 previous rivals.

A former Iranian Greco-Roman Wrestling World Champion, Aliakbari is known for his heavy hands and dominant ground game.

The 32-year-old holds a professional MMA record of 10 wins and 0 loss.

Before joining ONE Championship, the Iranian MMA fighter competed in Full Metal Dojo, Real Fight Championship, RIZIN Fighting Federation and Absolute Championship Akhmat.

ONE Championship is a Singapore-based mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, and kickboxing promotion launched in 2011.

