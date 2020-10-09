New US sanctions on Iran crime against humanity

In a tweet on Friday, Baeedinejad wrote, “The new sanctions against almost all Iranian banking and financial institutions aim to limit Iran’s ability to import essential items against Covid-19 and therefore crime against humanity. This abhorrent US regime knows no bounds for crimes against its own people and others.”

These remarks came as US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on 18 Iranian banks in a hostile move on Thursday. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also claimed that US maximum pressure on the Islamic Republic will continue until Iran returns to the negotiating table.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also reacted to new US sanctions on Iranian banks and maintained that the country seeks to blow up Iran’s remaining channels to pay for food and medicine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

