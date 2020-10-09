Many in Zionist regime seeking to work with Iran

Referring to the decline of US power, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naghdi noted that the US is no longer a superpower and the country set a date to attack North Korea and Syria but failed to do so.

“The US has been struggling to destroy the Islamic Republic for 41 years, seeking to terminate Hezbollah for 30 years, striving to destroy Hamas for 20 years, it has been 9 years since it wanted Bashar al-Assad to leave, it has 5 five years since it wanted to shut down Hash al-Sha’abi. All of their efforts have been futile so far. The United States cannot even fight smaller powers, let alone a superpower like the Islamic Republic,” he added.

He further said that the US is aware of the consequences of a possible military strike against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

