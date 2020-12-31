Trump admin. suffers another defeat at end of 2020: Envoy

In a tweet on Thu., Baeedinejad wrote, “At the end of 2020, Trump administration suffered another defeat and once again showed isolation of its policy regarding Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).”

The US proposal to return international sanctions against Iran, which had previously been opposed by the UN Security Council, was rejected by members of the United Nations.

Three European countries as JCPOA members, members of European Union, China and Russia as well as Western allies of the United States, along with non-aligned countries all voted against the US proposals, the envoy added.

MA/5109509