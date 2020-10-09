  1. Politics
Oct 9, 2020, 11:05 AM

US seeking to blow up Iran’s channels to pay for food

US seeking to blow up Iran’s channels to pay for food

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif noted that the US regime seeks to blow up Iran’s remaining channels to pay for food and medicine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet on Friday, Zarif wrote, “Amid Covid19 pandemic, U.S. regime wants to blow up our remaining channels to pay for food & medicine. Iranians WILL survive this latest of cruelties. But conspiring to starve a population is a crime against humanity. Culprits & enablers—who block our money—WILL face justice.”

These remarks came as US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on 18 Iranian banks in a hostile move on Thursday. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also claimed that US maximum pressure on the Islamic Republic will continue until Iran returns to the negotiating table.

News Code 164491

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News