Syrian rep. to UN slams hostile stances of West against syria

He reaffirmed that the governments of some Western states reject to acknowledge the fact that Syria has fulfilled all of its obligations arising from its accession to the Chemical Weapons Convention and destroyed its entire stockpile since 2014, indicating that these governments have gone far in their hostile stances against Syria and they continue to cover the terrorists ’crimes and their use of chemical weapons and toxic gases against civilians in the country.

Al-Jaafari stressed during a session of the Security Council on Monday that Syria has repeatedly confirmed that it has not and will not use chemical weapons and that it is committed to cooperating with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), its Technical Secretariat and the Declaration Assessment Team, to settle the outstanding issues in order to permanently close this file as soon as possible.

He clarified that for that purpose, on the 16th of last month, Syria submitted its 82nd monthly report to the Technical Secretariat on activities related to the destruction of chemical weapons and their production facilities. The tripartite cooperation agreement between Syria, the United Nations, and the OPCW organization was extended for a period of six months, starting from the 30th of last September, and during the period between 28/9 and 1/10/2020, the 23rd round of consultations was held between the Syrian government and the Declaration Assessment Team, which visited Damascus and implemented its program fully through the full assistance provided to it by Syria.

Al-Jaafari pointed out that Syria’s cooperation was met by Western countries with continued escalation by promoting illegal mechanisms that were passed in violation of the law and the provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention such as the “Investigation and Identification Team” and submitting a draft resolution by the American administration at the Security Council aimed at promoting lies and imposing them by pressure and threat which confirms that some Western countries seek to use this platform to serve their expansionist and aggressive agendas and this exposes double standards which the US administration adopts in dealing with the issue of chemical weapons.

Al-Jaafari pointed out that the representatives of some Western governments are ignoring scientific facts which accept skepticism for nothing other than because they have gone far in their hostile stances and they seek to cover up the crimes of terrorist organizations in Syria and their use of chemical weapons and toxic gases against civilians, and because they refuse to acknowledge the truth confirmed by Head of the Joint Mission to Eliminate Chemical Weapons in Syria, Sigrid Kaag when she submitted her final report to the Security Council in June 2014, confirming that Syria has fulfilled all of its obligations and it has destroyed all of its chemical stockpiles.

Al-Jaafari expressed Syria’s regret that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013 in recognition of its work in eliminating chemical weapons, including helping Syria get rid of its chemical stockpile, has turned into a mere tool in the hands of a handful of Western countries to target specific countries, including Syria.

Al-Jaafari addressed the members of the Security Council, saying: Will you allow similar lies to be passed on to justify targeting and destroying Syria and other countries as some have destroyed Libya … and will you allow the facts to be buried in boxes in the basements of the United Nations that do not open for sixty years?

Al-Jaafari renewed Syria’s call on the member states of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to raise their voice against the politicization of the organization’s mission and work to address the politicization and serious flaws in its work that undermine the organization’s status and credibility.

Al-Jaafari hailed the initiative of the delegations of Russia and China to hold an informal meeting of the Security Council on the 28th of last month according to the “Arria Formula” on the chemical file in Syria, noting that the meeting was an important opportunity to hear the testimonies and briefings of experts in related fields, including Ian Henderson, a former inspector of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Professor Theodore Postol from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US, and journalist Aaron Maté from the “The Gray Zone” website, who revealed, two weeks ago, the involvement of British intelligence in the fabrication of the hostile media campaign against Syria

Al-Jaafari stated that the documented and important scientific briefings and information provided by these experts demonstrated the extent of the extreme politicization imposed by some Western governments on the work of the OPCW organization to use it as a platform to fabricate accusations and justify aggression against Syria.

Al-Jaafari added that I will not comment on the false accusations made by some representatives of Western countries that Syria uses chemical weapons, but I will remind them that their countries are used chemical, biological and atomic weapons, and they possess arsenals of these weapons that are sufficient to destroy the planets of the entire solar system, and they impose unilateral coercive economic measures on the Syrian people and others peoples in a way that hinders the process of rebuilding what terrorism has destroyed in Syria, and that their countries are the ones who invented the “al-Qaeda” and Daesh “ISIS” terrorists.

Al-Jaafari concluded by saying whoever did all of that against humanity is not an example for us and others to follow … and whoever fears the call by the Director of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to testify before the Security Council today is afraid of presenting the facts and revealing the deceit and tampering with the mechanisms of the Council and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and seeks to prevent the chemical file in Syria from being closed.

