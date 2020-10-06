Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 6

Kayhan

Leader's Senior Advisor says military conflict not the solution to Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Parl. speaker visits COVID-19 ward of a Tehran hospital

Continuation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to endanger regional, global stability: Washington Post

Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters breaks Total oil record

Ebtekar

Iran will not tolerate any violation of its borderlines: FM spox

Coronavirus daily infections increasing in Iran

Etela’at

Iran proposes peace plan for Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Sana’a says has documents proving Israeli regime’s involvement in Yemen war

Vice President urges transparency in managing public affairs

Iran

FM spox warns Nagorno-Karabakh conflict sides of Iran’s red lines over its territories

COVID19 claims 235 lives in a single day

