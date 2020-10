Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 7

Arman-e Melli:

COVID-19 infections hit new record high in Iran

Ebtekar:

A Hussainiya as large as the globe; Imam Hussain unites us

Ettela’at:

Kyrgyz government on the verge of collapse

Rouhani expresses concern over intervention of other countries in Nagorno-Karabakh

Iraqi pilgrims starts Arbaeen March by holding photos of martyrs Soleimani, Muhandis

Iran:

Rouhani: Iran ready to help resolve Azerbaijan-Armenia dispute

Wearing face mask to become mandatory in Tehran as of Saturday

Javan:

Valayati calls on Armenia to return occupied lands to Azerbaijan

Kayhan:

UNICEF thanks Al Saud’s help to Yemeni children!

Hamshahri:

Six hospitals in Tehran lack do not have vacant bed

