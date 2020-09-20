Three new ambassadors submit credentials to Zarif

The new ambassador of Iraq Nasir Abdul Muhsin Abdullah along with the new envoys of Norway Sigvald Tomin Hauge and Denmark Jasper Vahr presented copies of their credentials to the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday.

During the meeting, the envoys expressed their readiness to exert every effort to increase the level of cooperation between their respective countries and Iran in different political and economic spheres.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia also met and held talks with Zarif and bid his farewell to the Iranian Foreign Minister.

FA/5028561