IRGC to build first domestic petro refinery in Bandar Abbas

During the ceremony, Salami noted that the construction of this refinery paves the way for the self-sufficiency and economic independence of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He went on to say that IRGC is implementing more than 220 major infrastructure projects in the country and despite the sanctions, no project has been stopped.

“IRGC is using all its capacities to develop Iran, and we will defeat the enemy just as we did in the past,” he said.

The director of Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters Saeed Mohammad also said that the refinery will have the capacity to produce 120,000 barrels of natural-gas condensate per day.

