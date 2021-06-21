  1. Economy
Jun 21, 2021, 4:00 PM

‎4th Int’l Exhibition of Paper and Cardboard kicks off

‎4th Int’l Exhibition of Paper and Cardboard kicks off

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) –  The 4th International Exhibition of Paper and Cardboard Products ‎and Related Machinery has begun today and the event will be held until June 24.

The exhibition kicked off in a ceremony attended by Mehdi Sadeghi Niaraki, an official with the Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Trade in ‎Tehran's Permanent Fairground.

It is being held in a space of 10,000 square meters in three halls, which has increased by 100% compared to last year's exhibition.

The country's annual need for packaging paper is 850,000 tons.  Meanwhile, the annual paper product of the country hit 1.6 million tons, and its surplus is exported to various countries, Europe, Asia, and the Persian Gulf countries.

RHM/IRN84376798

News Code 175104
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175104/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News