‎4th Int’l Exhibition of Paper and Cardboard kicks off

The exhibition kicked off in a ceremony attended by Mehdi Sadeghi Niaraki, an official with the Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Trade in ‎Tehran's Permanent Fairground.

It is being held in a space of 10,000 square meters in three halls, which has increased by 100% compared to last year's exhibition.

The country's annual need for packaging paper is 850,000 tons. Meanwhile, the annual paper product of the country hit 1.6 million tons, and its surplus is exported to various countries, Europe, Asia, and the Persian Gulf countries.

