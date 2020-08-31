Pursuing Gen. Soleimani’s assassination case high on agenda

“Pursuing the assassination of Martyr Soleimani is high on the Judiciary’s agenda,” Raeisi said on Monday during a session of the Judiciary's Supreme Council.

He stressed that the cowardly move by the US will not be left unanswered, adding, “General Soleimani’s martyrdom will make the nations in the region more aware” of the US crimes.

At the direct order of US President Donald Trump, American terrorist forces launched airstrikes at Baghdad airport on Jan. 3, assassinating Lieutenant General Soleimani and deputy PMU Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their comrades. Iran vehemently condemned the attack, vowing to take harsh revenge, part of which came five days later by a missile strike at US’ al-Asad airbase in Iraq.

Iran has also vowed to lodge a complaint against the US in international courts. In early February, a lawyer of Martyr Soleiman’s case said that 400-page litigation by families of anti-terror forces against the United States has been completed and handed over to the Judiciary Branch.

“We have litigated against all the US presidents who have had a role in terrorism, and against arms manufacturers. We will first follow the case in a domestic court before bringing it before an international one,” she added.

MR/IRIB