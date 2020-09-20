Meeting on 'Saddam's Imposed War agaisnt Iran' held in Tokyo

The meeting was held a day before the 40th anniversary of the beginning of the Imposed War (1980-1988 Iraq-Iran war ).

In a news conference on Saturday, Iran’s Cultural Attache at the Iranian embassy in Japan Hossein Divsalar said that the former Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hossein, imposed eight years of war on the Iranian nation.

A large number of civilians, including children, adolescents, men, and women, in addition to the military, were martyred in the unequal war against Iran in 1980-1988, he added.

The oppressed people of Iran defended their country with the least equipment, Divsalar said, adding that not a single inch of Iranian territory was given to the enemy.

Stating that for the first time in history, it was Saddam who committed a stated chemical attack on another country, Divsalar said that Iran has never started any war and has tried to maintain sustainable peace and security.

A Japanese Islamologist and deputy of Al-Mustafa University branch in Japan Hojjatoleslam Ebrahim Sawada said that Saddam imposed war on Iran after the victory of the Islamic Revolution and intended to occupy Iran within a week, but the Iranian people, without proper equipment, resisted the Saddam regime backed by Arab and European countries.

Shizoku Tsuya, a Japanese physician who played a key role in introducing the tragedy of Saddam's chemical attack to the world, said that unlike the world-famous nuclear attack on Hiroshima, Saddam’s chemical attacks on Sardasht, west of Iran, have not been reported in its true sense.

