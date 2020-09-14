Leader to honor Sacred Defense’s veterans via videoconference

Accordingly, one million war veterans during the Eight Years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) will be honored by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution via online.
TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – At the threshold of the Sacred Defense Week, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will deliver a speech on Monday Sept. 21 to honor one million war veterans through videoconference.
