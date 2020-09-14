  1. Politics
Sep 14, 2020

Leader to honor Sacred Defense’s veterans via videoconference

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – At the threshold of the Sacred Defense Week, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will deliver a speech on Monday Sept. 21 to honor one million war veterans through videoconference.

Accordingly, one million war veterans during the Eight Years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) will be honored by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution via online.

  

