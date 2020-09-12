Iran,Russia hold 1st joint tourism committee meeting

The first virtual meeting between Iran and Russia was held on Saturday with the presence of Mohammad Qasemi, Director General of Iran's Tourism Marketing and Promotion, and Demyan Smilevets, the director of the International Cooperation Department of the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism led the Russian delegation as well as representatives Iranian Foreign Ministry and some experts from both sides

In this meeting, Iranian and Russian officials held talks and exchanged views over issues including submitting a report on the tourism situation of the two countries, Iran and Russia's cultural commonalities and bilateral tourism relations, sharing experiences in fighting against the coronavirus pandemic as well as reviewing the implementation of the visa waiver agreement for Iranian and Russian group tours which was reached between the Iranian and the Russian governments in 2017.

According to this meeting, the Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts will travel to Russia in the near future to sign a document and to make the necessary arrangements for a B2B meeting between the private sectors of the two countries.

RHM/5021906