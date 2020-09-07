Iranian envoy submits credentials to Azerbaijan’s FM

Seyed Abbas Mousavi arrived in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on August 22 and began his work as the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the country.

During the meeting, both sides conferred on expanding bilateral relations in various fields.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov further congratulated Mousavi and wished him success.

In a tweet on Thursday, Mousavi said that his negotiations with Azeri officials and his visits to Iranian trade bodies active in Baku have all been in line with getting the two nations closer to promote bilateral cooperation.

Mousavi noted that he has started his mission just a few days ago and submitted credentials to the Azeri president. He formerly acted as spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

FA/IRN 84030216