VIDEO: Kavir National Park in Semnan

The park encompasses landscapes of desert and steppes, and is sometimes known as "Little Africa" for its safari-like wildlife, including native goats (Capra aegagrus), sheep (Ovis orientalis), striped hyenas, Indian wolves, gazelles, the rare Asiatic cheetahs, and the Persian leopards.
TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Kavir National Park is a protected ecological zone in northern Iran. It has an area of 4,000 square kilometers. It sits on the western end of one of Iran's two major deserts, the Dasht-e Kavir.
