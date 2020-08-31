Several injured in Abu Dhabi restaurant blast

The blast hit KFC and Hardees restaurants on the city’s Rashid bin Saeed Street and other retail outlets were also damaged, Arab News reported.

Abu Dhabi police said the explosion caused several minor and moderate injuries, and residents of the building and surrounding areas were evacuated.

Photos published on social and local media showed extensive damage to the two restaurants with a white plume of smoke rising from the ground floor of the building.

No further details have been released about the blast.

This blast came as the first-ever commercial flight from the Palestinian occupied lands to Abu Dhabi took place on Monday, with Israeli regime and US delegations on board.

