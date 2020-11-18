  1. Politics
Syrian air defense thwarts Zionist attacks

TEHRAN, Nov. 18 (MNA) – They air defences of the Syrian Arab Army on Wednesday at dawn confronted Israeli aerial aggression in the southern region and downed a number of missiles.

A military source, in a statement to SANA, said that “ at about  03:11 a.m. on Wednesday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan that targeted the southern region as the Syrian air defenses confronted it and downed a number of rockets.”

 The source added that “three soldiers were martyred in the aggression, and a soldier was injured, in addition to causing material damages.”

Throughout the years of the terrorist war waged against Syria, the Israeli enemy has launched many aerial acts of aggression, and the Syrian air defenses have confronted them and downed most of the missiles before reaching their targets.

