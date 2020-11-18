Syrian air defense thwarts Zionist attacks

A military source, in a statement to SANA, said that “ at about 03:11 a.m. on Wednesday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan that targeted the southern region as the Syrian air defenses confronted it and downed a number of rockets.”

The source added that “three soldiers were martyred in the aggression, and a soldier was injured, in addition to causing material damages.”

Throughout the years of the terrorist war waged against Syria, the Israeli enemy has launched many aerial acts of aggression, and the Syrian air defenses have confronted them and downed most of the missiles before reaching their targets.

ZZ/SANA