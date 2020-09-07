Iran creates 2.6mb refinery capacity by developing gas supply

Zangeneh at a ceremony of commissioning gas supply projects in Kermanshah province, western Iran, said, "Thanks to the development of South Pars and the implementation of gas supply projects in the last seven years, an equivalent to 2.6 million barrels of refining capacity fuel has been distributed and consumed in the country."

He noted that gas extraction from the South Pars joint field with 420 million cubic meters daily increase from 280 million cubic meters in 2013 has reached the current figure of 700 mcm, adding gas production from this field has increased 2.5 times.

“This means creating 2.6 million barrels of refining capacity. If we wanted to build a refinery, we would have to build 10 refineries with 260,000 barrels capacity to be able to supply the country with the amount of fuel,” he said.

ZZ/SHANA