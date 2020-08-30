  1. Politics
Aug 30, 2020, 7:02 PM

Israeli tanks target Gaza Strip

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – The Zionist regime's tanks have reportedly targeted the southern part of the Gaza Strip for a 24th straight day of their incessant attacks against the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli military alleged in a statement on Sunday that the tank fire had hit positions belonging to the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas, AFP reported.

There was no immediate report of casualties or confirmation from Hamas.

The Israeli military claimed that the fire had come in response to balloon-borne incendiary devices flown from the direction of the enclave toward the occupied Palestinian territories.

The regime has been using the same excuse to conduct strikes against Gaza since August 6, saying that the alleged devices had caused fires in the part of the occupied territories that are close to Gaza.

