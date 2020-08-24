  1. World
Aug 24, 2020, 2:20 PM

Israeli spy drone downed in Gaza

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Reports suggest that yesterday, another Israeli regime's spy drone has been shot down, this time in the east of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

While the Zionist Regime army announced on Saturday that its spy drone had been shot down by Lebanese Hezbollah, yesterday, another spy drone was shot down in the east of Rafah located in southern Gaza Strip, Al-Quds reported.

Also, some Israeli sources confirmed that the drone fell in the Southern Gaza Strip.

Yesterday, Hezbollah announced that a Zionist Regime's spy drone was shot down while it was violating Lebanon's air space. 

Issuing a statement, Lebanon’s Hezbollah said that on Saturday it had shot down an Israeli drone that had violated Lebanese airspace near Ayta ash Shab.

Hezbollah also added that the drone is in its possession.

Photo from archive

