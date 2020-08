Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus global pandemic, COVID-19, and special emphasis of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the mourning ceremony was held without participation of people and lovers of infallible household of Holy Prophet (S).

It should be noted that mourning ceremony is underway at Imam Khomeini (RA) Husseiniyah with the speech of Tehran Provisional Friday prayers leader Hojjatoleslam Sedighi.

