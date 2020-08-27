Teens in Ardabil mourn in memory of Hazrat Qasim ibn Hassan

ARDABIL, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Teenagers and youth individuals in northwest Ardabil province mourned in memory of sacrifice, courage and bravery of Hazrat Qasimibn Hassan in Karbala. This ceremony was held in Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardabili Tomb on Thu.

The mourning ceremony was held by fully observing anti-coronavirus and social-distancing protocols due to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the country.

Qasim ibn al-Hasan, supported his uncle Hussein Ibn Ali in fighting off the Umayyad forces during the Battle of Karbala where he was martyred in his teens.