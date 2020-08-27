27 August 2020 - 21:49

By: Mohamad Dashti

Teens in Ardabil mourn in memory of Hazrat Qasim ibn Hassan

ARDABIL, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Teenagers and youth individuals in northwest Ardabil province mourned in memory of sacrifice, courage and bravery of Hazrat Qasimibn Hassan in Karbala. This ceremony was held in Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardabili Tomb on Thu.

The mourning ceremony was held by fully observing anti-coronavirus and social-distancing protocols due to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the country.

Qasim ibn al-Hasan, supported his uncle Hussein Ibn Ali in fighting off the Umayyad forces during the Battle of Karbala where he was martyred in his teens.

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 9 =