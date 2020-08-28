Ayatollah Khamenei marks 8th night of Muharram

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei participated in the mourning ceremony for the 8th night of Muharram at Husseiniyeh of Imam Khomeini on Thursday night.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the ceremonies at Husseiniyeh of Imam Khomeini are being held without the presence of any Iranian official or the public. Strict health guidelines are in place across the country so that people could mourn for Imam Hossein (PBUH) while fighting the outbreak.