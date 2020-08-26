Iranian FM sympathizes with flood-stricken Afghan people

Saeed Khatibzadeh sympathized with the government and people of Afghanistan after devastating flash floods hit some regions in Afghanistan, which resulted in casualties and material damage,

A severe flood occurred at 3 am on Wednesday in the city of Charikar, the capital of Parwan province, but the Afghan government has not yet officially released information on the extent of the damage and casualties.

Evidence shows that 50% of the city has been destroyed and flooded with mud, rocks and water. In addition, 300 residential units have been destroyed so far.

