Rouhani inaugurates major national health projects

In his remarks in the inauguration ceremony, he said, "I am very pleased that these projects are to bring prosperity and comfort to the people, especially under the special circumstances when we are fighting a dangerous virus called Coronavirus."

He also expressed gratitude to the Iranian private sector for its cooperation with the government in the establishment and running useful projects in Iran.

As reported, the inaugurated projects are located in Tehran, East Azarbaijan, Esfahan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Kordestan, Mazandaran, and Gilan provinces.

Razi Skin Hospital in Tehran is among the projects. It is 21,500 square meters and has 176 beds. The hospital has radiology, phototherapy, laboratory and chemotherapy wards among a number of others. It has provided jobs for 550 people so far.

The transplant center of Masih Daneshvari hospital, in northeastern Tehran, was also inaugurated today. It has 100 beds and covers a span of 5,600 square meters. It has provided 400 jobs.

President Rouhani also inaugurated a 295-bed hospital in the city of Khoi, in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan; a 235-bed hospital in Saqqez in the western Iran province of Kordestan; a 231-bed in Talesh, in Gilan province in north of the country; a 64-bed respiratory hospital in Zabol, in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan as well as a 224-bed hospital in Nohshahr in Mazandaran province, northern Iran.

