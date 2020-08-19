IPL teams banned from signing new foreign players, coaches

According to a direction issued by the organization’s presiding board, foreign players and coaches that are now working in Iran can extend their contracts only with their current team.

Earlier, the two teams of Esteghlal and Persepolis were banned from signing new foreign members. The ban was earlier in place for teams in League 1 of the country as well.

The ban comes as the clubs’ failure to fulfill their financial commitments to foreign players and coaches in recent years, especially after the imposition of tough unilateral sanctions by US against Iran, has created problems for Iranian football.

