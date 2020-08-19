Amal Movement condoles passing of Ayatollah Taskhiri

In a message on Wednesday, the Lebanese Amal Movement offered its condolences over the passing of Ayatollah Taskhiri and praised his efforts in the fight against oppression.

The Movement further expressed condolences to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the honorable family of Taskhiri, and his pupils.

Ayatollah Taskhiri, who was also a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, passed away at the age of 76 on Tuesday.

He established the Islamic Culture and communication Organization in 1995.

In 2001, he was elected by Ayatollah Khamenei as the Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.

On July 14, 2012, he resigned from his post as the Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought and was appointed as senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the affairs of the Islamic world.

