Aug 23, 2020, 11:09 AM

Al-Duhail signs Iranian winger Ramin Rezaeian

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – Qatari giant al-Duhail has signed a two-year contract with Iranian winger Ramin Rezaeian for an undisclosed fee.

During the 2019-2020 season, Rezaeian scored 13 goals for al-Shahania that is considered significant for a winger.

His contract with al-Duhail comes as the Qatari side will take on Persepolis, the former team of Rezaeian, in the AFC Champions League group stage in the next month.

Al-Duhail has recently claimed its seventh Qatar Stars League title.

Rezaeian has represented Iran in the FIFA World Cup 2018 and AFC Asian Cup 2019, making a total of 35 appearances for Team Melli and scoring two goals.

Related News

