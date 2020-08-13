Iranian design nominates for architecture award in London

Nima and Sina Keivani, the Iranian architects have designed a residential apartment called the 'House of Paradise', which is inspired by Persian gardens, as well as paying special attention to light and plants.

The 'House of Paradise' has now reached the semi-final stage of the Design Awards which is one of the most prestigious architectural and design awards in the world and it is held annually in London, introducing the best designers and architects.

During this event, the jury of the Design Awards review the top design and architecture projects and select 24 projects from the residential buildings sector from all over the world till reaching the semi-final stage that this apartment is one of these best-designed projects.

Some elements such as innovation, being useful for people, as well as attention to the environment, climatic conditions, and the use of indigenous elements, are some of the things that the jury of Design Awards pay attention to.

