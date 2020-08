The film, written and directed by Ehsan Nasri. will vie for a €3,000 award.

Inner Love” is a social drama, silent and musical short film that tells the story of a labor child’s life who is kind, self-giving and loves life despite all of its difficulties.

Spi Stories is the annual competition of short films. This year, the topic of the competition is about poverty, lowering of incomes, unemployment, growing obstacles to access to good instruction and health care.

