MP urges President to back offering oil at IRENEX

Mohammadreza Pourebrahimi vowed that the Iranian Parliament’s economic commission will go hand in hand with the government to resume such offerings at IRENEX.

Back in mid-August, IRENEX in an announcement stated that offering crude oil via standard parallel salaf bonds in this exchange was postponed.

At the time, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) had planned to offer 20 trillion rials (about $476.1 million) worth of heavy crude oil in IRENEX through standard parallel salaf contracts (some kind of Islamic contract).

HJ/IRN84467905