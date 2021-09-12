  1. Economy
MP urges President to back offering oil at IRENEX

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – A member of the Iranian Parliament’s economic commission urged the President to support offerings of oil and petrochemical products at Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

Mohammadreza Pourebrahimi vowed that the Iranian Parliament’s economic commission will go hand in hand with the government to resume such offerings at IRENEX.

Back in mid-August, IRENEX in an announcement stated that offering crude oil via standard parallel salaf bonds in this exchange was postponed.

At the time, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) had planned to offer 20 trillion rials (about $476.1 million) worth of heavy crude oil in IRENEX through standard parallel salaf contracts (some kind of Islamic contract).

