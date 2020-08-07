Iran, Lebanon discuss latest developments on Beirut explosion

During the meeting, which took place at the residence of Lebanese ambassador to Iran, the two sides discussed the consequences of the Beirut explosion at various levels.

Earlier, Amir-Abdollahian called the United States the first beneficiary of Beirut incident, adding that the Zionist regime is the second beneficiary that abuses any damage to Lebanon, and it may be behind the scenes of this incident.

The explosion on Tuesday sent shockwaves across the city, causing widespread damage as far as the outskirts of Beirut. At least 150 people were killed and 5,000 wounded in a massive explosion.

Officials said they expect the death toll to rise further as emergency workers dig through the rubble to search for survivors.

Beirut's city governor Marwan Abboud said up to 300,000 people have lost their homes and authorities are working on providing them with food, water and shelter.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. Officials linked the blast to some 2,750 tonnes of confiscated ammonium nitrate that were being stored in a warehouse at the port for six years.

