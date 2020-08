US President Donald Trump claimed Tuesday that a devastating blast that sent shockwaves through Beirut and the region "looks like a terrible attack."

Trump did not elaborate further on the issue.

He announced that the US is ready to help Lebonan.

A massive explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon, with the force of an earthquake followed by a shock wave that devastated much of the city and is believed to have caused hundreds of casualties.

PY/PR