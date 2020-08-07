Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Tehran, Baku stress expansion of bilateral coop.

Iranian Minister of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari and Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev stressed on the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

US, Israeli nukes threaten region: Zarif

Stating that the US was the first and only user of nuclear weapons, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that today, the US and Israeli nukes threaten our region.

Iran to stand by Lebanese government, people: Velayati

Top Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati said that as always, Iran will stand by the Lebanese government and people.

Rouhani voices Iran's readiness for helping Lebanese people

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held a phone talks with the Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Thursday, voicing Iran's readiness for any humanitarian cooperation and assistance with Lebanon.

Value of petrochemical products to reach $ 37bn by March 2024: Zanganeh

Iranian Oil Minister said that with the operation of 27 petrochemical projects by March 21, 2021and with an investment of $17 billion, the total value of petrochemical products will reach $37 billion by March 21, 2024.

Over 320K people infected by COVID-19, death toll at 17,976

As of Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has passed 320,000, of whom 17,976 have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

Rouhani lauds launching petchem projects despite sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani lauded the inauguration of three major petrochemical projects with a total investment of 1.6 billion dollars as a major step towards development despite sanctions.

All IRGC's capacities mobalized to help Lebanese people

The Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said that all IRGC's capacities have been mobilized to help and assist the Lebanese people.

World shocked by Beirut explosion's human, economic dimension

Iranian First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri said that Beirut explosion and its catastrophic human and economic dimensions shocked the region and world.

