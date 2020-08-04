Iran, china hold virtual meeting on cultural development

The virtual meeting on “China-Iran Sinology Development and Culture Forum after the COVID-19 pandemic” was held on Tuesday with the cooperation of the Center for China Studies of Allameh Tabataba'i University and Beijing Language and Culture University.

Professor Song Xian, member of the Institute of World History and Chinese Academy of History and the Academy of Social Sciences along with Dr. Liu Hui, member of the School of Asian and African Studies, Shanghai International Studies University and director of Persian Faculty took part in the conference.

Dr. Shahla Bagheri, member of the Department of Social Studies, Kharazmi University as well as Dr. Zahra Mirhosseini, member of the Department of Women and Family Studies, Faculty of Social Sciences and Economics, Alzahra University also participated in the event.

During the Virtual meeting, both sides emphasized that Iran and China have a long history of civilization and they seek to further expand their social, economic, and cultural relations.

FA/IRN 83896224