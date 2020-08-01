Muharram rituals to observe COVID19 Task Force guidelines

In a statement on Saturday, the council announced all religious ceremonies and gatherings should meet the criteria outlined by the experts at National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus.

All congregations without the coordination of the Task Force are banned, it added.

The statement comes after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei urged people on Friday to observe health protocols during the Muharram mourning ceremonies.

“All the mourners, mourning gatherings and eulogists must follow what is announced by the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, because it is a very important issue,” the Leader asserted.

He added, “What is announced by the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus must be followed during mourning. I will respect what they announce as necessary. I advise all the mourners, mourning gatherings and eulogists to respect guidelines of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, otherwise, there will be a big disaster.”

Muharram is the month of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) – the third Shia Imam – and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala in the year 61 AH (680 CE).

During the Muharram rituals, millions of Muslims commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, by gathering in mosques and different religious venues.

MR/FNA13990511000063