Ummah, Global community require paradigm shift for survival

"As we mark #EidAlAdha (Feast of the Sacrifice), let us all pray and commit ourselves to sacrifice what some—sadly—are willing to kill for: short-sighted, zero-sum and selfish interests," Zarid wrote on Thursday.

"Our #Ummah and our global community require this paradigm shift for survival," he added.

Eid al-Adha, also called Eid Qurban, is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year, and considered the holier of the two. It honors the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God's command.

