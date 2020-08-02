Zarif felicitates Croatian counterpart on reappointment

"I sincerely congratulate you on the successful conduct of the recent parliamentary election and your reappointment as Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia," wrote Zarif in his message.

"I hope that due to the very good relations between Iran and Croatia and the various capacities available, the two countries will develop bilateral relations in all political, economic and cultural fields," he added.

Zarif also wished good health and success to Croatian Foreign Minister as well as prosperity and well-being for the people of the Republic of Croatia.

