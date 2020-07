Ayatollah Khamenei will deliver a live televised speech on Friday at 11:30 local time on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha, also called Eid Qurban, is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year, and considered the holier of the two. It honors the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God's command.

